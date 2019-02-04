Nest's security hub doubles as a Google Assistant device

You can already use Google Assistant to control a Nest Secure system, but the company is taking things one step further. From now on, the Guard hub at the heart of Secure can serve as a Google Assistant device. You can ask about the weather before you set the alarm without having to be in shouting distance of a dedicated smart speaker, for instance. Common features like Routines, reminders and smart home control will work as well.
Common restrictions still apply. You can't disarm your security system by voice, and you'll need a Nest Hello doorbell to have Assistant announce a familiar face at the door. If you can live with those limitations, though, you'll have more flexibility in how and where you invoke Google's AI helper.