Facebook's latest grab bag of updates is all about 'community'

Facebook is also launching a pilot program so groups and brands can collaborate, as well as expand subscription groups to more of its partners. The company is also ready to take its Mentorship program to all Groups, so people can connect with fellow members to learn from them. There were concerns at launch that the Mentorship program could be easily abused, but since launching it for Groups in August, the company seems ready to bring it to the general public. The feature will start rolling out over the next few months, starting in North and South America.

Meanwhile, Facebook is also expanding its more-charitable services this year. In the next few months, the network will launch its blood donations feature in the US, and later this year, it will let Instagram users support their favorite nonprofits with donation stickers in Stories.

At the summit, Facebook noted that community is its backbone, and with the terrible year it had in 2018, the company needs to make sure the people who still use its services want to stay. These new tools could help to ensure that one of the still-popular parts of Facebook remain useful to those who rely on it.