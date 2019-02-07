GrubHub now delivers Taco Bell to couch potatoes nationwide

After putting your zip code or address in on Taco Bell's website, it'll let you know if delivery is available in your area; if it is, you're then sent over to GrubHub's site to place your order. GrubHub says that it is adding extra drivers in areas near a Taco Bell to make sure deliveries happen fast (because few things sound less appealing than a lukewarm Crunchwrap Supreme). Oddly enough, it doesn't look like ordering delivery is an option in Taco Bell's own app, but you can presumably just use GrubHub's own app and cut out the middleman. If all of this is making you hungry, Taco Bell and GrubHub are offering free delivery on orders more than $12 as an introductory offer. Do let us know how it all works out for you.