A decade later, Drake's 'So Far Gone' mixtape hits streaming services

On the heels of his Grammy win for Best Rap Song, Drake revealed on Instagram that his 2009 mixtape So Far Gone is coming to streaming services for the first time. Though it was originally available for free online, this marks the first streaming availability for the 18-track collection that features cameos from Lil Wayne, Santigold, Trey Songz, Bun B and more. The mixtape also includes the single "Say What's Real," which was produced by Kanye West.
So Far Gone not only turns 10 on February 13th, but it's also a body of work that helped put Drake on the map. These early works don't always make it to your go-to streaming service, especially when it comes to hip hop mixtapes, so it's always nice when they do. You also won't have to wait to get re-acquainted as Champagne Papi explained that the mixtape will be available to stream tomorrow, February 14th.