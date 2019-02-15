Nerf's 'Fortnite' guns will be here March 22nd

The Super Soaker crowd has multiple tools at its disposal as well. Fortnite's tactical shotgun is available as a pump-action water blaster for $20, while the rocket launcher shows up as the $20 RL (thankfully, you aren't actually firing water-filled projectiles). And if you're just looking for a Fortnite take on the classic squirt gun, the HC-E hand cannon will be available for $10.

The lineup officially reaches shelves on March 22nd, with pre-orders available both through Hasbro as well as Amazon and Walmart.

