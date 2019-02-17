'Overwatch' action figures and Monopoly are coming this spring

Beyond that, you'll also find a trio of $10 Nerf MicroShot dart blasters based on the signature weapons of Lucio, Mei and Roadhog, as well as a line of masks that include Genji and Tracer.

Hasbro has committed to releasing everything but the masks during the spring, with GameStop expecting Monopoly to launch April 8th and the action figures to appear on April 30th. The masks, to no one's surprise, ship in the fall to cater to the Halloween crowd.