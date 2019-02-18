Scrapped 'Final Fantasy XV' DLC will live on as a novel

There are plans to release the novel worldwide, although it's likely to arrive considerably later. In Japan, at least, The Dawn of the Future will also be part of a larger Celebration Box that includes a Blu-ray animated short and an art booklet.

As with Andromeda, this is a consolation prize that won't completely satisfy fans who wanted more gameplay. Square Enix is tying up loose ends in a relatively low-cost way that frees up the development team for other projects. It beats having to wonder what happened next, though, and that's a feeling some gamers know all too well.