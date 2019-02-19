Bioware fixes 'Anthem' end-game just in time for launch

Just hours later, BioWare stepped in with a fix as part of its Anthem Day One update. "We've reduced the chance of high rarity items in non-world event chests in free play. This applies to all difficulty levels," tweeted Jesse Anderson, Anthem's global community manager. The update also includes fixes to a host of other bugs including audio and performance issues. It will be available to all PC and console players upon the game's launch on February 22nd.

We've reduced the chance of high rarity items in non-world event chests in free play. This applies to all difficulty levels in #AnthemGame — Jesse Anderson (@Darokaz) February 19, 2019