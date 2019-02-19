Social app Peach is looking for a benefactor on Twitter

The request calls for an organization that can both spare a support team and at least $20,000 per year for server costs. It doesn't matter whether or not the benefactor is a for-profit outlet, but it needs to have the "right intentions," according to the Peach crew.

That might be a tough ask when Peach isn't nearly as big as it was early on. Whoever takes over its operations might have to treat Peach like a charity case and assume it won't grow. Consider this, though: even if Peach doesn't find a savior, it'll still have outlasted social projects from Facebook and other much larger outfits.