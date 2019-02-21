Sony and camera startup Light team up for multi-lens smartphone

While the companies didn't provide much detail about what their partnership may bring, the pairing makes sense. Light has mastered multi-camera technology -- perhaps most notably with its L16 camera, a device that uses 16 individual lenses packed into a smartphone-sized frame to snap photos and stitch them together into a single 52-megapixel image. Sony, meanwhile, produces image sensors that should fit right into Light's products.

Light has been kicking around the idea of applying its tech to smartphones since last year. The company has produced some concepts for creating phones with up to nine lenses built in but hasn't brought those ideas to fruition yet. By partnering with Sony, a company that makes smartphones, Light will finally have a shot at testing the application of its multi-lens setups on a mobile device.