NVIDIA's GTX 1660 Ti offers gaming power without ray-tracing for $279

NVIDIA has been criticized a fair bit over the pricing of its RTX 20-series GPUs. They don't offer a significant boost over the last generation and the main feature you're paying for -- ray tracing -- is only available in a couple of games. At the same, time, they're pricier than the last generation. For instance, the RTX 2060 cost $100 more than the GTX 1060 did at launch.

NVIDIA's pitch for the new cards, then, is value. The GTX 1660 Ti should offer about the same performance as a GTX 1070, while costing less. At the same time, the $349 RTX 2060 will outperform it, as it has more CUDA cores (1,920) and a higher 14 Gbps memory speed. NVIDIA has promised that "plenty" of GTX 1160 Ti boards will be available at launch today from ASUS, MSI, Gigabyte, PNY and other manufactures. They'll start at $279, or £260 in the UK.