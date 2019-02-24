Show More Results

Image credit: Chris Velazco/Engadget
Android's Digital Wellbeing tools come to more phones

You won't need a Pixel or AndroidOne phone to balance your digital life.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
11m ago in Mobile
Google's Digital Wellbeing tools have only helped balance the lives of Android One and Pixel phone users so far, but that's about to change very shortly. The tech giant is making Digital Wellbeing available to devices beyond its official Android experience, starting with the Moto G7 lineup. More partners are in the pipeline, Google said, although it didn't drop any clues as to which phone makers are next in line.

The software remains the same. It'll show how much time you've spent on your phone, including specific apps. You can set time limits on apps to curb your habits, and you can enable Wind Down features that turn your screen grayscale and limit notifications. All of it is voluntary, but it could help if you're trying to wean yourself off Instagram or have trouble sleeping.

