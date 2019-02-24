Nokia’s new budget phones promise clean Android for all

Both phones also have AI-augmented face unlocking, a feature that, while seemingly helpful, went largely unexplained by HMD. Oh, and the power buttons on both devices also have notification LEDs built into them — they apparently "breathe" rather than blink when alerts roll in, just because.

For those on tighter budgets, there's also an updated version of last year's Nokia 1 called the Nokia 1 Plus. It's an Android 9 Go device, which should tell you everything you need to know about the level of power we're working with here — there's a quad-core MediaTek chipset clocked at 1.5GHz inside, along with 1GB of RAM and either 8 or 16GB of storage. Curiously, the best version of the phone — also known as the one with a microSD slot — will only be available in Latin America. Rounding out the package is a passable 8-megapixel rear camera, a 5-megapixel front-facer, a headphone jack, and a relatively modest 2,500mAh battery.

Surprisingly, the best thing the Nokia 1 Plus has going for it is its design. Rather than stick with the slick polycarbonate we saw in last year's model, HMD went with a grippier, textured finish that looks great in red. And despite the fact that this thing should only cost you $100, there's a half-decent 5.45-inch, 18:9 display here. That's not bad, especially considering the 1 Plus is tailor-made for developing markets.

Oh, and that new feature phone? Meet the Nokia 210. HMD says that, at $35, it's the company's cheapest internet-connected device. It also happens to have insane battery life — think weeks on a single charge — though that's to be expected considering the little this dual-SIM phone can realistically deal with.

After all, the 210 runs HMD's in-house dumbphone OS rather than the more impressive (and feature-rich) KaiOS. Still, those are weeks you can spend playing Snake and poking around inside a limited Facebook app without having to worry about plugging your phone in. That definitely counts for something in my book.