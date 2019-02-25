Watch Huawei's MWC event in 12 minutes

MWC 2019 isn't all about foldable phones and 5G. Eh, who am I kidding... it is pretty much all about foldable phones and 5G. Lucky for us, Huawei combines both with the Huawei Mate X, and peppered in some laptop news with the Matebook X Pro. If you missed any of the news from yesterday's event, including the official reveal of that folding model, we've condensed it all down to a 12-minute clip so you don't have to relive every second of the hour-long presentation in order to catch up. And when you're done watching, take a gander at our reaction to the Mate X and the challenges Huawei faces with it's foldable device. Spoiler alert: it ain't cheap.