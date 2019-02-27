'PUBG' gets limited-time 'Horizon: Zero Dawn' outfits on PS4

Just for logging in during that period, you'll claim an Eclipse top, and if you finish ten games during that time, you'll snag an Eclipse mask. To earn an HZD version of the iconic PUBG frying pan, you'll have to kill ten other players with the crossbow. Lastly, if you'd like to kit out a Kar98k rifle with an HZD skin, it'll cost you 8,000 BP (the in-game currency).

PUBG has offered PS4-exclusive skins in the past, notably a Nathan Drake Uncharted outfit and Ellie's backpack from The Last of Us for preordering the game. If you're an HZD fan, though, perhaps you'll want to make sure that game's logo is the last thing your rivals see in a match as you smack their character with a frying pan.