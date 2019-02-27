Respawn will premiere its 'Star Wars' game on April 13th

After years of work, Respawn is nearly ready to show what its Star Wars game is all about. Lucasfilm has announced that EA and Respawn will formally reveal Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order at a Celebration Chicago panel on April 13th. The two are unsurprisingly shy about details, but you'll meet a Padawan who survived Order 66 (the command to exterminate the Jedi) and experience what it's like to live in an era where there are seemingly no Jedi left. You can expect "never-before-released" details of the game, Lucasfilm said, which isn't hard when the game is largely a secret.