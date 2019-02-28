GoPro turns the Hero 7 Black white

Otherwise, everything is the same, including the $400 price tag. You get the same 4K/60 fps camera with a slew of social features: from livestreaming to a time-lapse function in the vein of Instagram's Hyperlapse. You can also set up timers for selfies and shoot vertical videos. And for the old-fashioned action cam crowd, there's better stablization in comparison to its predecessor, though it's still electronic as opposed to optical. The limited edition model will be available worldwide from March 3rd.

In other GoPro news, the company recently added another benefit to its Plus subscription service for unlimited cloud storage: uncompressed video storage at native resolution (meaning your 4K clips won't be downgraded). Five bucks a month also gets you device replacement and 50 percent off the majority of accessories.