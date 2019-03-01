Amazon discontinues its quirky Dash buttons

Amazon's Dash buttons gave customers a way to quickly order necessities, like detergent, paper towels or hand soap, whenever they run out. The company also released buttons for specialty items and goods people might not want to go to stores for, such as condoms, underwear, supplements and meal replacement drinks. As CNET noted, there were far fewer connected gadgets back in 2015 when the devices debuted. Amazon VP Daniel Rausch called them an "awesome stepping stone into the world of connected home" -- one that no longer fits a world where smart speakers and connected appliances are becoming more common.

While the buttons are no longer available for purchase, Amazon will continue supporting them for current customers who still rely on the devices for one-tap ordering. A company spokesperson said in a statement: