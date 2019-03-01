Moto G7 joins Google Fi's phone lineup

As we reported last month, the Moto G7 is Motorola's latest wallet-friendly smartphone. The phone has a 6.2-inch display with a resolution of 2270 x 1080. The rear camera is 12 megapixels, and the front-facing camera is 8 megapixels -- nothing special, but pretty expected for a phone this price. Inside, it pairs 4GB of RAM with 64GB of internal storage and Qualcomm's mid-range Snapdragon 632 processor. There's also a microSD slot, which can further expand memory, and lastly, the Moto G7 includes a headphone jack (despite mounting evidence that we should all move on).

You can pre-order the Moto G7 for $299, and Google is offering a $50 discount when you activate Fi, its mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) that switches between T-Mobile, Sprint and US Cellular. While a lot more phones work with Fi after a big fall expansion, Google is still curating its own little selection of recommended models at a variety of price points, and the new G7 fits well into that lineup.