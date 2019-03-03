OnePlus 7 images hint at pop-up selfie camera

The images also hint at three rear cameras (increasingly par for the course in 2019), although those hoping for a headphone jack revival will be disappointed. And no, there won't be wireless charging -- Pete Lau already ruled that out at Mobile World Congress. You can safely presume the 7 will have a Snapdragon 855 chip, although a 5G phone will likely have to wait until the next generation.

If history is any indication, the OnePlus 7 is poised to arrive sometime in May or June. Cost may be the biggest unknown here. OnePlus' prices have gradually crept upward, and it remains to be seen whether it'll take a break from that practice or raise the price yet again.