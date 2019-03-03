OnePlus 7 images hint at pop-up selfie camera

OnePlus' quest to eradicate bezels might be reaching its logical conclusion: virtually no bezels at all. Well-known tipster OnLeaks and Pricebaba have posted renders purporting to depict the OnePlus 7, and its centerpiece would be a nearly-all-screen 6.5-inch design that ditches the notch in favor of a Vivo NEX S-style front-facing camera. Not surprisingly, OnePlus wouldn't be opting for the elaborate mechanism or depth sensing of Oppo's Find X.
The images also hint at three rear cameras (increasingly par for the course in 2019), although those hoping for a headphone jack revival will be disappointed. And no, there won't be wireless charging -- Pete Lau already ruled that out at Mobile World Congress. You can safely presume the 7 will have a Snapdragon 855 chip, although a 5G phone will likely have to wait until the next generation.
If history is any indication, the OnePlus 7 is poised to arrive sometime in May or June. Cost may be the biggest unknown here. OnePlus' prices have gradually crept upward, and it remains to be seen whether it'll take a break from that practice or raise the price yet again.