Oppo's F11 Pro features 48-megapixel and pop-up selfie cameras

The F11 Pro sports sizable 5.330-inch 1080p display that, thanks to the pop-up camera, doesn't have to surrender any screen to make room for a notch. Inside the device is a MediaTek Helio P70 processor, with memory in two different variations: 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone has a 4,000mAh battery that can be fast-charged using Oppo's VOOC 3.0 technology. Joining the 48-megapixel lens on the back of the device is a fingerprint sensor. The F11 Pro has one decidedly old school feature: it includes a headphone jack and micro USB port.

Even if Oppo isn't your preferred brand, the F11 Pro is worth a closer look -- especially if you're a fan of smartphones from OnePlus. The company has a habit of patterning its own phones based on Oppo's designs, and a leak earlier this week suggested the upcoming OnePlus 7 will feature a pop-up selfie camera. The inclusion of the same feature on the F11 Pro may validate that rumor.