Oppo's F11 Pro features 48-megapixel and pop-up selfie cameras

Chinese electronics manufacturer Oppo announced today its latest smartphone, the F11 Pro. The company went all in on cameras with its new midrange handset. The F11 Pro is the latest smartphone to feature a 48-megapixel primary camera. As for the front-facing lens, Oppo tapped another emerging trend and equipped the device with a pop-up camera.
The F11 Pro sports sizable 5.330-inch 1080p display that, thanks to the pop-up camera, doesn't have to surrender any screen to make room for a notch. Inside the device is a MediaTek Helio P70 processor, with memory in two different variations: 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone has a 4,000mAh battery that can be fast-charged using Oppo's VOOC 3.0 technology. Joining the 48-megapixel lens on the back of the device is a fingerprint sensor. The F11 Pro has one decidedly old school feature: it includes a headphone jack and micro USB port.
Even if Oppo isn't your preferred brand, the F11 Pro is worth a closer look -- especially if you're a fan of smartphones from OnePlus. The company has a habit of patterning its own phones based on Oppo's designs, and a leak earlier this week suggested the upcoming OnePlus 7 will feature a pop-up selfie camera. The inclusion of the same feature on the F11 Pro may validate that rumor.