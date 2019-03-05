Show More Results
Catch up on yesterday’s hot topics in The Morning After

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images
save
Save
share

SoundCloud finally offers student pricing for its paid music service

Spotify and Apple say hello.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
32m ago in Services
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images

SoundCloud has taken some steps to reform its paid streaming music services since a messy 2016 debut, but student pricing hasn't been part of it. You've paid $10 per month while your Spotify- and Apple Music-toting classmates shelled out half as much for years -- and they've sometimes received more in the bargain. The company is at last closing the gap, though. It just launched a SoundCloud Go+ plan for students that offers the same unfettered access for $5 per month, making it a considerably better deal if you need some tunes for study breaks.

The discounted service is available internationally. It won't necessarily tear you away from rivals, who might offer more of what you're looking for (such as bundled video services or more exclusives). SoundCloud can still count on its massive library of community tracks as an ace in the hole, at least. This might be your pick if you're just as likely to listen to a DJ set on your trip to school as you are a hot new album.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr