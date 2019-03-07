Fiat's Centoventi is a customizable EV for the masses

Once you've got the exterior and powertrain worked out, you'd be able plug in 114 Fiat-Chrysler accessories. Parts include replacement seats (including a US-illegal front baby seat), cup-holders, head rests, seat cushions and a sound system. The dashboard has small holes that Fiat relates to Lego, making it possible to use non-car accessories like Bluetooth speakers, camera mounts and smartphones, which is kind of a genius idea.

Fiat also had the strange thought that you could put digital messages on the back bumper and possibly lease it out to companies to display ads. I guess that could make you some cash, but such it seems strangely contrary to the rest of the egalitarian concept.

Fiat sees the modular idea as a way to become the Amazon of plug-in car options. "So, this is a new business model for automotive accessories, enabling them to be resold or traded on the Web," it said in a press release. "This new business model is focused on e-Commerce, the virtual market that knows no boundaries."

We've seen other concepts like Renault's EZ Go aimed at democratizing transportation, but some of the Centoventi's ideas -- like rentable batteries -- actually seem feasible for a production car. Fiat didn't say whether it would ever be commercialized, but hopefully the company will continue to at least explore and develop some of the very novel ideas.

