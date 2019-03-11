'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite' is about protecting muggles

The game, made in partnership between Pokémon Go and Ingress makers Niantic and WB Games, uses the same GPS and AR abilities you'll find in Go. But, in addition, users can step through a Portkey in the AR world to enter an entirely virtual world, including famous locations from the Potter movies.

Enter AR encounters with the Foundables, and dispel the "Confoundable" magic protecting them by tracing glyphs on your device. pic.twitter.com/cJg0dj9Hmh — PotterMoreMischievous (@pottermore) March 11, 2019

The combat system is different to Go, as well, and instead of gyms, you'll have wand duels with rogue wizards. There will also be team-based combat for specific types of magical creatures, like Cornish Pixies, that'll require several players to take down. Players will also use a progression system that will see them pick a profession like Auror and working their way to greatness.

Step through a portkey in #HarryPotterWizardsUnite and you'll enter a fully-realized VR environment. pic.twitter.com/FvFwPMoGnr — Dan Cooper (@danielwcooper) March 11, 2019

Nobody is -- yet -- talking about when the game will be available to play, but the fact signups are now available is encouraging. At least, if you're an Android user, where you can pre-register for the game right now on Google Play. iOS users, meanwhile, will need to sit tight and wait for more information.