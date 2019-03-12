Chrome now supports your PC's media keys

Chrome is finally ready to make use of your keyboard's media buttons. Google has released the polished version of Chrome 73, and its centerpiece is support for the media keys on many newer PC keyboards. You'll need a Mac, Windows or Chrome OS system (Linux is coming later), but this will let you pause a web video even when the browser is in the background. We could see this causing problems if you regularly leave a media app open, but it could be immensely valuable if you treat YouTube like a jukebox or just have to dash off in a hurry.
Mac users, meanwhile, might be happy to hear that Progressive Web Apps are finally available for the platform. As elsewhere, they bridge the gap between websites and native apps with their own launchers, windows and distinct notifications. More than anything, this is about providing consistent access to PWAs across platforms -- you'll know that the app you like is available on virtually any computer, not to mention mobile devices.
Chrome 73 is available now, and Google is teasing details of more browser features in the near future.