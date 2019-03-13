Microsoft reminds everyone about Project xCloud with a live demo

There are so many competing attempts to become the Netflix of Gaming -- in more than one form -- it can be hard to remember who is in the mix. Sony just recently reminded everyone of PS4 Remote Play with a new app for iPhones and iPads, and we're already anticipating a big announcement from Google next week.

Microsoft doesn't have much new information to share about its own game streaming platform, Project xCloud, but exec Kareem Choudhry did give viewers a live demonstration of the technology during an Inside Xbox broadcast. In an accompanying blog post he confirmed it's still on track to begin real-world tests later this year, and carefully pitched it as an addition to traditional console gaming -- which is still going to be a source for 4K and HDR experiences -- while this can be an option for use on the road or while someone else is watching TV.