HTC's unlimited VR service launches April 2nd for $99 per year

Existing Viveport members, as well as people who sign up before April 2nd, will keep their pricing until the end of 2019. HTC is dangling a carrot for developers, too. Creators who bring their apps to Viveport will get an 80 percent cut of revenue from the start of April through the end of the year.

This isn't for everyone. You'll have to be the sort who's continually searching for new VR experiences, and comfortable knowing that you'll get more casual titles like Angry Birds VR. Having said this, it could make VR more accessible if you aren't sure where to start with apps and would rather not buy individual titles.