Slack removed 28 accounts with ties to hate groups

While Slack's Acceptable Use Policy doesn't explicitly mention hate speech, the company said in a statement, "The use of Slack by hate groups runs counter to everything we believe in at Slack and is not welcome on our platform... Using Slack to encourage or incite hatred and violence against groups or individuals because of who they are is antithetical to our values and the very purpose of Slack." In this case, it's not clear if Slack removed 28 individual accounts or larger group accounts, but we've reached out to the company to clarify.

Of course, Slack is not the only platform working to remove hate groups, and the company says this isn't the first time it has had to do so. Facebook, YouTube, Reddit, even GoFundMe, have all banned white nationalist groups. In those cases, the companies were rather slow to take action, so it's nice to see Slack's swift response. According to Talking Points Memo, Discord, a platform originally intended for gamers, banned Identity Evropa members following Unicorn Riot's leak. The group said it would use Slack instead, but it looks like Slack shut that down pretty quickly.