Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
Recommended Reading: Beto O'Rourke and Cult of the Dead Cow

The best long-form writing on technology and more on the web.
Billy Steele
11m ago in Internet
ASSOCIATED PRESS

Beto O'Rourke's secret membership in America's oldest hacking group
Joseph Menn,
Reuters

Beto O'Rourke: Democratic presidential candidate and... member of a hacking group? Reuters reports the former Texas congressman once belonged to Cult of the Dead Cow, an influential group "jokingly named after an abandoned Texas slaughterhouse." While there's no evidence that O'Rourke really got his hands dirty with what we'd consider nefarious "hacking," he was a member, which might help explain some of the policies he could champion during a presidential run.

A guide to the royalties battle between streaming services and songwriters
Marc Hogan,
Pitchfork

Music royalties can be confusing, but this piece breaks down what's happening with Spotify, Google, Pandora and Amazon. And most importantly, why it matters.

DeepMind and Google: The battle to control artificial intelligence
Hal Hodson,
1843

A profile of Demis Hassabis, a co-founder of DeepMind, examines the origins of the AI startup and asks how much longer it can retain its independence from Google.

How 'The Greatest Showman' became the world's favorite album of 2018
Tim Ingham,
Music Business Worldwide

As MBW explains, "the the world's biggest-selling album of last year did not come from a recording artist, but instead from Hollywood actors pretending to be recording artists." This interview on how it happened is an interesting read.

