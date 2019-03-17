Amazon's Virginia headquarters clears a key political hurdle

The approval came despite protests from residents and activist groups. They're concerned that Arlington and Virginia are catering to a wealthy company at the expense of the community, potentially pushing out lower-income people. They've also highlighted complaints about Amazon's pay and working conditions. Amazon and its proponents have argued that the Virginia location will create jobs, fuel tax revenue and spark investments in the region.

It's a small victory at a time when Amazon is facing a significant backlash. The company abandoned the New York City portion of its headquarters after facing opposition from politicians for many of the same reasons seen in Virginia. The approval isn't so much a victory for the company as a relief at a time when its expansion plans aren't guaranteed to move forward.