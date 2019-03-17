Tesla drops mid-range Model 3 battery option

We've asked Tesla if it can comment on the decision.

There are a few potential explanations for the move. Electrek noted that Tesla added the Mid Range option in October of last year as a way of lowering the price for pre-order customers who wanted to take advantage of the full EV tax credit without splurging on a Long Range variant. With the starter car available, it's not necessary to get a more affordable vehicle. The company is also on a perpetual quest to streamline production. With one less trim level to worry about, Tesla might stand a better chance of ramping up base Model 3 production and getting the machine into the hands of waiting drivers.