Tesla drops mid-range Model 3 battery option

Now that the $35,000 Model 3 is here, Tesla appears ready to streamline its options. The automaker has removed the Mid Range battery option from its Model 3 configuration tool, leaving a gap between the Standard Range and Standard Range Plus models (220 and 240 miles of range respectively) and the 310 miles or more of Long Range versions. The change applies in countries where the full Model 3 lineup is available, including the US, Canada and Mexico.
We've asked Tesla if it can comment on the decision.
There are a few potential explanations for the move. Electrek noted that Tesla added the Mid Range option in October of last year as a way of lowering the price for pre-order customers who wanted to take advantage of the full EV tax credit without splurging on a Long Range variant. With the starter car available, it's not necessary to get a more affordable vehicle. The company is also on a perpetual quest to streamline production. With one less trim level to worry about, Tesla might stand a better chance of ramping up base Model 3 production and getting the machine into the hands of waiting drivers.