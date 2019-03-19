Show More Results

Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Fox Searchlight
save
Save
share

'Lucy In The Sky' trailer shows a darker side of space travel

Starring Natalie Portman and Jon Hamm, the film is Noah Hawley’s feature directorial debut.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
38m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Fox Searchlight

Today, we got our first glimpse of the Lucy In The Sky trailer. Starring Natalie Portman and Jon Hamm, this is the first feature film directed by Noah Hawley, who's behind Fargo and Legion. Lucy In The Sky is loosely based on the headline-grabbing story of astronaut Lisa Marie Nowak. After returning from space, Nowak had a breakdown in which she drove from Houston to Orlando, where she attempted to kidnap a woman involved in a love affair with another astronaut.

Alongside Portman and Hamm, you'll recognize Dan Stevens, Zazie Beetz, Nick Offerman, Tig Notaro, Ellen Burstyn, Colman Domingo and Joe Williamson. With that cast and direction by Hawley, it's hard not to have high expectations for the film, which will be out sometime this year.

While the Nowak story might sound outlandish--driving nonstop from Houston to Orlando while wearing diapers so she didn't have to stop--it's not unheard of for astronauts to lose touch with reality. And with talk of commercial space flight, it does leave you wondering how space travel might impact the first non-astronauts to look back on the "pale blue dot."

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr