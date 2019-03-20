Show More Results

Image credit: Blizzard
Battle medic Baptiste officially joins 'Overwatch'

A total of 14 characters have also had their abilities tweaked.
Saqib Shah, @eightiethmnt
19m ago in AV
Blizzard

Overwatch has a new entrant: support medic Baptiste. After a couple of months of battle-testing on the game's public server, the newbie is now live with the latest patch. Not only does the Haitian add a dose of diversity to the online shooter, but he also brings his own unique loadout and skill set, including a three-round burst gun that doubles as a long-distance healing device for protecting allies. Baptiste also packs some rugged kicks that let him leap over obstacles and the ability to generate an immortality field to protect nearby teammates.

The game's latest patch also tweaks the abilities of a slew of existing characters, including Ana, Doomfist, Hanzo, Lúcio, McCree, Mei, Moira, Orisa, Pharah, Soldier: 76, Sombra, Torbjörn, Widowmaker, and Wrecking Ball. Of course, all of these changes will impact Stage 2 of the Overwatch League (OWL), which kicks off April 4th.

Blizzard is also shuffling the game's maps due to the likelihood of draws on Assault maps. The revised map order is control, assault, hybrid, escort, with a control tiebreaker if necessary. Citing first stage feedback, Blizzard is revising Stage 2's schedule to account for the longer duration of matches that typically spill over 90 minutes, averaging 105 minutes in general.

