'Cuphead' hits Nintendo Switch on April 18th

The delightfully difficult game Cuphead is making its way to the Switch this Spring, Nintendo announced at GDC 2019 on Wednesday. The game will be ported with the same hand-drawn cell animation and jazzy soundtrack by Kristofer Maddigan that endeared fans to the original console version.

What's more, Nintendo also announced that Cuphead will enjoy XBox Live support upon its launch. "We'll be working with Studio MDHR to implement Xbox Live features into Cuphead on the Nintendo Switch in the coming months," the company wrote in an XBox Wire post on Wednesday.

Cuphead will be available for play on April 18th, though you can pre-order it through Nintendo today.