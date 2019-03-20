The new Oculus Rift S arrives this spring for $399

The Rift S swaps out OLED displays for the LCD panels used in the Oculus Go, which will bump up the resolution from 1080 x 1200 to 1280 x 1440. However, the refresh rate is dipping from 90Hz to 80Hz. The field of view is a little larger than on the Rift too, according to TechCrunch.

As with Oculus Quest, the headset will ship with Touch controllers. Meanwhile, the on-ear headphones are gone in favor of near-ear speakers (though you can still plug in your own headphones). The Rift S also packs in five tracking cameras, which you can use to look at your surroundings without having to take off the headset via a feature called Passthrough+.

Lenovo helped redesign the Rift S, which Oculus claims "has increased comfort, better weight distribution, and improved light blocking, as well as a simple, single-cable system for a clutter-free experience." You'll need a compatible PC of course, and Oculus has a downloadable tool to help you find out if your system meets the necessary benchmarks before you buy the Rift S.