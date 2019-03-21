Intel's 9th Gen mobile Core processors will launch before July

Intel has promised to launched its 9th Gen Intel Core mobile H-series processors in the second quarter of 2019 at the ongoing Game Developers Conference. An Intel spokesperson told PC World that the upcoming chips are based on the older 14nm Coffee Lake architecture. They could apparently give rise to a crop of powerful laptops gamers can use to play AAA titles while recording and streaming at the same time without having to worry about lags and performance drops. Those machines would be especially useful to creators who need to run resource-intensive programs, such as video editing tools, as well.
In addition, the company has given its Graphics Command Center a much needed overhaul in preparation for the launch of its first discrete graphics cards in 2020. The updated app can automatically identify a game and optimize it in one click. As PC World noted, the early access version can only recognize 30 games, but Intel vows to constantly add more titles.
Finally, the chipmaker has announced its anti-toxicity efforts in cooperation with Spirit AI. They're working together to develop a voice detection moderation tool in hopes of being able to address toxic behavior in games' voice chats.