Intel's 9th Gen mobile Core processors will launch before July

In addition, the company has given its Graphics Command Center a much needed overhaul in preparation for the launch of its first discrete graphics cards in 2020. The updated app can automatically identify a game and optimize it in one click. As PC World noted, the early access version can only recognize 30 games, but Intel vows to constantly add more titles.

Finally, the chipmaker has announced its anti-toxicity efforts in cooperation with Spirit AI. They're working together to develop a voice detection moderation tool in hopes of being able to address toxic behavior in games' voice chats.