Image credit: Rare
'Sea of Thieves' anniversary update will let you catch and cook fish

And there's some other stuff, too.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
40m ago in AV
It's been one year since Sea of Thieves set sail, and to celebrate, developer Rare is releasing an anniversary update that brings new story adventures, a new trading company, a new competitive mode, various world improvements and fishing, because every pirate needs some quiet downtime amid the plundering.

The update's competitive mode -- called The Arena -- drops players right in on the action in a purely competitive setting, without the need for any cooperative grinding. Then there's a new feature called "Tall Tales" -- collections of story-rich quests that lead to undiscovered areas and bonus gameplay features. The first collection is called "Shores of Gold", and includes the afore-mentioned fishing ability -- you'll be able to cook your catch, too.

Other fresh features include a new trading company called The Hunter's Call, the addition of a harpoon and on-land traps, and expanded ship damage which could lead to a broken wheel, mast and capstan -- all designed to make your life as a pirate even more treacherous. The update arrives April 30.

