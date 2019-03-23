Honda's big EV push now includes dirt bikes and scooters

The Benly Electric, meanwhile, borrows the batteries from the bigger (and extremely limited) PCX Electric maxi scooter in an otherwise very similar version of the delivery vehicle. The power packs are easy to swap for couriers who can't wait for a recharge.

These are very early machines, and you're not as likely to buy them yourself given that they're specialized models rather than street bikes. They do signal Honda's increased interest in electric motorbikes, though, and that could give existing e-motorbike producers some intense competition.