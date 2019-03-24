FAA 'tentatively' approves software fix for 737 Max jets

The new software will tone down the aggressiveness of the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS), ensuring that it doesn't overrule the pilots' commands or activate based on bad readings from one sensor. It'd instead rely on at least two angle-of-attack sensors, and devices would warn crews if there's a sensor problem. The training, meanwhile, reportedly involves self-guided tutorials showing when the anti-stall mechanism engages and the ways pilots can turn it off.

It could be a long time before the 737 Max series is back to full-scale service even if the FAA's approval holds. Other countries will want to conduct their own testing, and that could take months. Boeing and airlines are likely to remain patient, however. If the crashes of both the Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines aircraft were due to the anti-stall system, the parties involved won't want even the slightest risk of another disaster.