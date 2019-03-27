Co-op shooter 'Wolfenstein: Youngblood' arrives July 26th

Youngblood shakes up some of the underlying game formula. You can tackle missions in any order you like, and role-playing elements let you both improve skills and unlock new abilities and gear (including revamped weapons from New Colossus). In essence, it's what you'd expect from the combination of familiar Wolfenstein developer MachineGames with Arkane Studios, the creator behind Dishonored and the Prey remake.

The game will be relatively inexpensive at $30 in its base form, but for once there's a strong incentive to pay for a pricier version. Shell out for the $40 Deluxe Edition and you'll get a Far Cry-style Buddy Pass that lets a friend join your game without having to buy their own copy. You can only hand it out to one person at a time, but you can use it as often as you like. It's clearly a bid to turn some of those co-op sessions into additional sales, but you might not object if it means more honest-to-goodness human teammates.