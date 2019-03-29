Google Photos makes it easier to take clear pictures of receipts

The feature is pretty similar to other suggested actions in Google Photos. Take a picture and the platform will recognize it as a document, offering a "Crop & adjust" option underneath it. This opens up a new editing interface optimized for documents, automatically cropping the picture to remove the background, clean up edges and improve readability.

We've seen this kind of functionality before in Microsoft's Office Lens, but it's useful to have this feature right in Google Photos, especially since an increasing number of budgeting and money-management apps rely on quick snaps of receipts. "Crop & adjust" rolls out to Android devices this week.