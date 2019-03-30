Sega Genesis Mini will launch on September 19th with 40 games

Last year Sega showed off its own miniaturized retro console to join Nintendo and Sony, but unfortunately it was delayed. Now the company announced during this year's Sega Fest that the Genesis Mini / Mega Drive Mini will launch in the US and Japan on September 19th.
It appears this console will feature different localized versions of certain games. Among the 40 games it will have, the company confirmed (at least in Japan) classics like Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Shining Force, Gunstar Heroes and Comix Zone, Space Harrier II, Puyo Puyo 2, Rent-a-Hero, Castlevania Bloodlines and Powerball.