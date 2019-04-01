'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4' gets a second battle royale map tomorrow

It's not the first time the Call of Duty series has based a map on the infamous Bay Area prison. The Mob of the Dead zombies map is also set on Alcatraz, and there will be zombies for you to tackle in the Blackout map too. The trailer also suggests you'll be able to take down your enemies with a flamethrower.

With Treyarch and Activation facing fierce competition from the likes of Fortnite, Apex Legends, Battlefield V and others in a crowded battle royale marketplace, a new map based on such a recognizable location might help it draw in players new and old. In other news, Blackout will also once again have a free trial. You'll be able to play it gratis for the rest of the month starting April 2nd, though you'll need an Xbox Live or PlayStation Plus subscription to join in on consoles.