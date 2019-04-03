Mystery Motorola phone could pack four rear cameras

There aren't many more details at this stage, but there would be a 6.2-inch display with a teardrop notch for the front camera (no hole-punch display this time around) as well as an in-screen fingerprint reader. It's not going to be a budget phone, then, even though it might not cost as much as the most expensive handsets on the market.

Performance, availability and just about everything else are unknowns, and that's assuming the mystery Moto comes out in the first place. We wouldn't be shocked if it did. Three-plus cameras are increasingly the norm on high-end phones, and that leaves Motorola's existing lineup feeling somewhat dated. This quad-cam phone may be just what the company needs to stay in the game, particularly if it has high-end processing power to match its camera chops.