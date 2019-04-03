Snapchat tests Foursquare-style place check-ins

Privacy would play an important role. The check-ins would only work between people who've shared their locations. And you alone could see your Passport, a diary of where you've been and who you were with. You could also go into a "ghost mode" (what else?) when you want to remain temporarily inaccessible. You can find out who saw your location or Status.

Snap confirmed to TechCrunch that it's conducting the test, but it stressed that it's only available for "a percentage" of Australian users. There's no guarantee you'll see the feature become widely available.

It might make sense to add this to Snapchat, though. Status would not only provide a reason to keep coming back to the app, it'd give Snap a feature that Facebook can't easily duplicate with its own check-in system -- not until it fully embraces privacy, at least. That could keep Snapchat relevant at a time when many are questioning its long-term future.