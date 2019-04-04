Google Play Music's Artist Hub shuts down on April 30th

To no one's surprise, Google says the closure is due to YouTube Music in its email to users, spotted by 9to5 Google. Starting April 30th, musicians will no longer be able to use the service to upload or edit their tracks. In its place, Google is urging users to become "a YouTube Artist if you aren't already" and recommending a list of YouTube partners (AWAL, Believe, CD Baby, DistroKid, Stem, and TuneCore) for those who still want to sell their music. It will be another month until users get their final reports and payments from the service on May 31st, according to The Verge, before the reports are deleted in their entirety on July 31st.