Google's lower-cost Pixel 3a phones surface on official sites

The smaller Pixel 3a, "Bonito," would have a 2,160 x 1,080 display, while its larger 3a XL counterpart ("Sargo") appears to have a taller 2,220 x 1080 screen. That's slightly odd when renders and pictures have suggested that neither phone would have a notch, but it wouldn't be completely surprising. Both handsets would also have 4GB of RAM, and there are hints they'd both share the Pixel Visual Core that gives more recent Pixel phones their photographic prowess.

Earlier rumors had the base Pixel 3a running a Snapdragon 670 chip, while the 3a XL would move to a Snapdragon 710.

It's not certain just when Google will unveil its more affordable Pixels. The listings hint at a "midyear experience," though, and company Senior VP Hiroshi Lockheimer admitted to snapping photos with an "unreleased phone" in late March. It wouldn't be surprising if Google announced them shortly, though, whether by themselves or as part of its I/O conference on May 7th.