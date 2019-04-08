RED finally ships the $1,600 titanium Hydrogen One

The titanium model doubles the storage capacity of its less-expensive siblings to 256GB and the finish could prove a conversation starter. But there's no getting away from the fact it's a limited-edition $1,600 Android phone with specs straight out of 2017 (including a Snapdragon 835 processor), while there's a lack of clarity on what the future holds for its much-touted module system. That said, it does have a headphone jack, which is becoming endangered in smartphones, and at least RED fulfilled its pledge to make the model a reality.