Apple stops charging $99 to transfer data to new Macs

Still, you may not need the data migration service in the first place. Gone are the days where you would need a Thunderbolt cable or ethernet cord to transfer files from your old computer to your new one. That process could sometimes take several hours. While the process hasn't gotten quicker, tools like Migration Assistant and iCloud make it easier for users to transfer the files on their own. Users don't have to deal with any cords or connecting cables and can just transfer their files through WiFi.

But if you'd rather Apple handle the dirty work and not risk losing any files, you now have the option to do so for free. If you prefer to just do it yourself, Apple has some easy-to-follow instructions.