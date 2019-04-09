Blackmagic's free video editing app helps YouTubers cut faster

You can do most basic chores in cut, including importing, trimming, adding dissolves, creating titles, mixing audio and matching color from shot to shot. The new app also packs a feature called "source tape" borrowed from the days of analog editing. Rather than sifting through dozens of clips in a bin, you can click on the source tape button and view everything as a single long tape. "This makes it easy to scrub through all of the shots, find the parts [you] want, and quickly edit them to the timeline," said the company in a press release.

Much like Adobe did with its AI system Sensei, Blackmagic has introduced the "DaVinci Neural Engine" to its editing app. It now powers DaVinci's speed warp motion retiming, provides better footage up-scaling, while also doing auto color and color matching, facial recognition and more. You can even use it for batch processing by having it recognize clips with specific people and organizing them into bins.

DaVinci Resolve 16's Resolve FX module has gained new plugins, like vignettes, drop shadows, object removal, analog noise and damage and more. Other modules, like beauty, face refinement, warping and others have also been improved. The Fairlight audio page also got a big makeover, with more plugins, dialog sweetening tools, immersive 3D audio support and more.

As before, Blackmagic is selling the DaVinci Resolve Studio 16 for $299 and offering a free version with some features eliminated. If you already have a version of Studio, like the one that's included with the BMPCC 4K camera, you'll get the update for free. It's still in beta for now, but you can download and try it out at the bottom of this page.